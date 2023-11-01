National Security operatives should wear identifiable uniforms - Mahama Ayariga

Nov - 01 - 2023

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, says national security operatives should be made to wear identifiable uniforms.

His argument is that it will easily make them identifiable and help prevent or reduce attacks on them by civilians.

Ayariga's call followed the Garu-Tempane incident where the Military said to be on an operation in the Garu and Tempane area last week were reportedly attacked by some civilians and a vigilante group in Garu.

In a radio interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday [October 31] Mr Ayariga said although the alleged action of the youth was unacceptable, the Ministry must devise certain protocols when deploying officers to certain areas.

"We all know that there are security issues in Bawku, Garu, Pusiga, therefore, if any member of the security agencies is moving into that zone, there must be protocols, you should be in your uniform so that the civilians from afar will be able to identify you as a soldier, policeman, immigration man, fire officer. In this instance, they were not in uniforms, they were driving in a Landcruiser which was not numbered [registered].”

“They said they were on an operation and the people didn’t know which operation it was in Garu. You come and be in an obscure corner. The military as an institution has no basis for deciding to go and carry out a mass attack on the entire community because one, two or three of their own were attacked. They must understand that these people were not wearing military uniforms for the people to easily identify that these were soldiers for the people to go and attack them,” Mahama Ayariga started.

