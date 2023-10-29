Garu and Tempane: Security operation to retrieve illegal weapons leaves many injured

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Oct - 29 - 2023

A Sunday morning operation by National Security to retrieve illegal weapons from the hands of unauthorized persons left several people injured in two communities in Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region.

The security personnel were said to be a carrying out a swoop in the early hours of Sunday to arrest some residents in Bugri, a community in Tempane and Garu who were alleged to be in possession of some weapons.

Graphic Online gathered that the swoop left many residents severely injured with varying degrees of injury.

The swoop and subsequent brutality which was said to have lasted for about six hours did not spare women and children as they were also molested and traumatised and were yet to come to terms with the incident.

Some residents who suffered injuries are receiving treatment at various health facilities within the two districts.

Others fled their homes for safety in nearby communities.

Earlier attack

About a week ago, some national security operatives who were said to be on a national assignment had a confrontation with some youth in the area leading to the destruction of the official vehicle used by the national security officials.

DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Garu, Osman Musah, in an interview with the media said the injured had overwhelmed the few staff of the Presbyterian health centre in the town and said efforts were underway to bring in more health workers from Bawku to help provide basic health services to the injured residents.

National Security Ministry press statement

The Ministry of National Security in a statement dated October 29, 2023, said on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, some irate youth group armed with AK 47 rifles, machetes and other weapons besieged a team of five counter-terrorism intelligence officers deployed to Garu on a critical special operation.

It said despite initial attempts to introduce themselves as National Security personnel, the irate youth attacked them by firing multiple gunshots at a black Toyota Land Cruiser the security officials were using.

It said following the escalation of the attacks on the vehicle, the officers drove to seek refuge at the Garu police station but were pursued by the youth with the intention of killing them.

It said the timely intervention of some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces enabled the safe evacuation of the operatives from the police station.

“Further to the aforementioned development, the Ministry and GAF [Ghana Armed Forces] on Saturday, October 29, 2023, conducted a joint operation in Garu to seize weapons used by the perpetrators of the attack on the operatives” the statement indicated.

It said the ministry deemed the attack on the security personnel as highly unacceptable and strongly condemn the act which was aimed at intimidating and harming officials of state security and impeding them from executing their mandate to safeguard the peace and stability of Ghana.

“Whereas the National Security Ministry works to promote active citizen participation in safeguarding the peace and security of the nation, deliberate acts that seek to jeopardise the lives of personnel of state security and intelligence agencies will not be countenanced,” it added.

