ADB marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free screening exercise

Daily Graphic Nov - 01 - 2023 , 12:31

Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, in collaboration with some health professionals, has rolled out free breast screening exercise for customers and staff at selected branches of the bank as part of efforts to continuously create awareness about the disease.

Customers were offered the opportunity to walk to designated centres at any of the selected branches to be screened and also offered advisory services.

There were also virtual health talks where health practitioners educated staff and customers about cervical, breast and the prostrate cancer diseases.

Commitment

The Managing Director of the bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, stressed his outfit’s commitment to health advocacy such as promotion of awareness and early intervention to ensure the well-being of both staff and customers.

“Our commitment to the well-being of our staff and customers goes beyond financial services, and initiatives like this exemplify our dedication to the health and welfare of communities where we operate,” he added.

Alhaji Yakubu-Tali also said that by extending easy access to screening, the bank was empowering its staff and customers with the knowledge and opportunity to take proactive steps to prevent avoidable deaths from diseases like breast cancer.

He said as the people’s bank, the customer was at the heart of its operations and, therefore, the duty of the bank to extend such services to them.

"Statistics show that more women face the challenge of breast cancer.

This highlights the importance of early detection in our collective battle against the disease," the MD said.

Role of women

Alhaji Yakubu-Tali further underscored the pivotal role women play in the nation's socio-economic development.

He, therefore, called for collaborative efforts of stakeholders to address such significant threats to lives and livelihoods of women.

The MD commended the Head of Customer Care & Quality Service of the bank, Obaapa Y. Addo, the president of the ADB Ladies Association, Bridget L. N. Kaminta and health officials, as well as other stakeholders for their respective roles in the successful organisation of the exercise.

The collaborative health practitioners and institutions were Dr Bright Baabu, Acacia Clinic; Dr Collins Appiah-Agyekum, Occupational Health & Wellness Consultant; the Tema Women’s Hospital, Medifam Multi-Specialist Hospital, Accra; the Abokobi Health Centre, Madina; the Tamale Teaching Hospital; the Cape Coast Regional Hospital, and the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw, Eastern Region.