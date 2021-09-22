My wife has no reason to fake pregnancy, we already have a child - Husband of missing but found woman

Michael Simmons, the husband of the woman who was found after an alleged kidnapping has stated that his wife had no reason to pretend she was pregnant because they already have a child.
According to him, he lived with his wife, Josephine Panyin Mensah for many months during the pregnancy and they were not desperate for a child because they already have a three-year-old toddler.
Mr Simmons stressed that it was unnecessary to accuse his wife of faking a pregnancy because as a couple they are ready to answer any queries.
What Mr Simmons said;
We live together and already have a child so for what reason will she fake a pregnancy? It is unnecessary to accuse her of faking a pregnancy.
We have a child who just turned three so we are not desperate for a child.
I am therefore pleading with our leaders to verify with the family before going public despite the doctor's report because miracles do happen.
His comments come hours after the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah stated in a radio interview that Josephine was not pregnant, despite reportedly being nine months pregnant when she was kidnapped.
The Regional Minister was speaking in a radio interview with Accra based Angel FM, monitored by Graphic Online on Wednesday morning [September 22].
What the Minister said;
I want to place on record that the information and report given to me by the security agencies indicates that the woman, "she is not pregnant."
The doctor who has been attending to her in Axim since she was found on Tuesday has said she was not pregnant.
Nobody has beaten her, Mr Darko-Mensah who was speaking in the Twi language said.
Background
Last Thursday, the 28-year-old woman said to be pregnant allegedly went missing and was found around Axim in the Western Region after five days.
She was reported missing after going for a routine dawn walk on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
A senior brother of Josephine, Alex Essien, told the Daily Graphic his sister was unable to speak when she was discovered. All she could do was to signal for a piece of paper and pen on which she scribbled her brother's contact number.
According to Essien, Josephine was said to be crying upon her discovery but was unable to tell what had transpired or where she had been. However, medically the woman is set to be fit and was not pregnant.
