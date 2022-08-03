Morikawa Hikawu: Police nab Japanese on INTERPOL list

A Japanese national, Morikawa Hikawu has been arrested in Ghana upon a request by INTERPOL Tokyo, following the revocation of his passport in Japan.
The Ghana Police Service in a press release said the suspect was put before a court and remanded into lawful custody awaiting his deportation from the country.
"The INTERPOL Unit of the Ghana Police Service is working with the Ghana Immigration Service, INTERPOL Tokyo and the Japanese Embassy in Ghana for his removal," the Police release said.
"We would like to assure the public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to use due process to deepen our regional and international law enforcement cooperation".
PRESS RELEASE
ARREST OF A JAPANESE NATIONAL IN GHANA UPON A REQUEST BY INTERPOL TOKYO
GRACE ANSAH-AKROFI
CHIEF SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS