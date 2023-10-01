Mining company to construct airport in Upper East Region

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Oct - 01 - 2023 , 13:17

A proposal to construct an airstrip in Talensi in the Upper East Region, for the exclusive use by the Chinese mining firm, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, has now been changed to for an airport similar to what is in Wa or Tamale to be constructed to help serve the entire region.

The Ministry of Transport, which has impressed on the company located in the Talensi District to upgrade the proposal to an airport argues that it would be able to serve the entire Upper East Region which currently does not have any airport compared to Tamale in Northern Region and Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Chinese mining firm, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited has already commenced processes to construct the airport.

The Project Manager of Cardinal Namdini Gold Project, Steve Ofori-Asamoah, who disclosed this said the project is currently at the construction stage.

The initial plan was for the construction of an airstrip to enhance operations of the mining firm when it begins production in the last quarter of 2024.

"The essence of the airstrip is to enhance the transportation of employees of the company outside the region to undertake activities in Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi as well as for bullion purposes,” Mr Ofori-Amponsah said.

He said this when he interacted with the media when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Sulemanu Koney and other officials toured the mining site of the company.

Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited

Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited is a subsidiary of Shandong Gold. It has a mining lease to undertake surface mining for 15 years in the Talensi District and hoping to generate 150 million tonnes of ore, for five million ounces of gold within the 15 year period.

Mr Ofori-Amponsah indicated that the company during the consultation with the government about the intended construction of an airstrip was impressed upon to change it to an airport since the region does not have an airport.

Negotiation

He stressed that the company was still negotiating with government to pave the way for the commencement of the project as management of the mining company had already approved an initial amount to kick-start the project.

“We are currently waiting for negotiations between our company and government to give the greenlight for the project to start so as to be completed ahead of schedule to achieve the intended purposes” he said.

He added that as soon as the negotiations were completed, actual construction works would begin as already the design and other preparatory works are almost completed.

He mentioned that the company has engaged the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as well and that plans were far advanced towards executing the project to serve both the company and the general public.

Although the location for the project has not yet been concluded, he expressed delight that when completed, the new airport would bring huge relief to people as they can easily travel into the region to transact business and engage in other social activities.

Courtesy call

During a courtesy call, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, expressed excitement about the company’s decision to construct an airport in the region.

He said the government had already reserved a land at Anateem for that purpose and that it would be a great move for the company to partner government to ensure that the airport project becomes a reality.