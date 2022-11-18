Methodist Church supports accident victims

The Methodist Church Ghana has donated GH¢10,000 to support accident victims in the country.
The church made the donation when representatives of Accident Victims Support (AVS) paid a working visit to the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, in Accra last Tuesday.
The visit was to solicit for funds and collaborate with the church to intensify awareness of road accidents, to educate the public on road accidents and the impact on its victims.
A Board Member and the Secretary of AVS, Docia Amaku Soyoo Ocansey, said November was being marked as the National Road Victims Month.
That, she said, was the reason the organisation was advocating and intensifying awareness to reduce road crashes in the country.
“There is a need for us to intensify because the road crashes are still in place, and even much more serious in recent times than before,” she stated.
Victims
Ms Ocansey noted that about 15,000 victims of road crashes were either deformed or had various levels of injuries, with less to no support.
“People will only come in once or twice just to support; after that they are left alone,” she stressed.
She explained that the foundation did not have any specific funding support, and that the funds they received went directly to support the victims.
Citizens’ welfare
Most Rev. Dr Boafo said the church existed for the welfare of the citizens of the country.
He expressed gratitude to the foundation for offering support to road accident victims.
“We all come together as a nation once in a while to talk and preach about road crashes and how we can minimise it, especially when we are drawing closer to Christmas,” he added.
Most Rev. Dr Boafo called on transport unions, drivers and road users to be circumspect and drive with caution to help to minimise road accidents.
He urged road users to follow road rules and regulations to reduce the chances of accidents and their attendant injuries and fatalities.
“Once a while, you hear of crashes on our roads, and these come with some kind of pain, hurt, fear and anxiety because you will never know who has been crashed on the road until the last person is seen or counted,” he stated.
He stressed that the church would continue to support the foundation by educating the public on the church’s social media platforms.
The President of AVS, Rev. Ciril Crabble, appealed to all heads of churches to emulate the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana and make monthly and yearly donations to the foundation to support road accident victims.