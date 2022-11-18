Leadership roles crucial for sustainable development - Deputy Minister tells Muslim women

A Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has called on leaders in the Muslim society to encourage and support young girls to actively take up leadership roles as it was crucial for sustainable development.
She, at the launch of the Centenary celebration of the women’s wing of the Ahmadiyya Association, Lajna Imaillah, emphasised that it was stated nowhere in the Quran that women were prohibited from going into leadership.
Thus, it was rather an opportunity for leaders to take up the mantle to educate and mentor young girls to take up leadership roles to solve problems in society without having the feeling of being inhibited by religion whatsoever.
“Looking at leadership in our part of the world, we experience what we call shared leadership, so at a point where any Moslema or Muslim woman comes intending to be a leader, we need to push her and ensure that such feat is attained according to the deeds of the Holy Quran,” Mrs Abubakar said.
She, however, called on young women to take up leadership roles without the fear of their gender or religion as the world needed change, which started with them.
Celebration
The launch of the year-long programme was to mark the existence of the Laujna Imaillah since 1922 by Hazrat Mahmood Ahmad.
Its activities for the celebration will include clean-up exercises, donations to hospitals, tree-planting exercises and outreach to street children and the poor.
The celebration, on the theme “Building Resilience In Self-Reformation: A Path to Peace and Sustainable Development”, will also engage its members in seminars, conferences and symposiums with the aim of spiritual rejuvenation to build resilience in the difficult times experienced globally.
Commitment
The President of the National Sadr of Laujna Imaillah, Hajia Anisa Iddrissu, said the membership of Lajna Imaillah Ghana felt privileged and thankful to Allah for their humble achievements in playing active roles as accorded them in the Quran.
She said they would continue to live up to their roles to ensure that the younger generation remained resolute and held steadfast to the belief and deeds of the Quran.
“We are pledging to strive to increase our righteousness and maintain a high level of spirituality and we are doing this together with our children. We shall remain steadfast and encourage ourselves to excel in doing good,” she said.
That act, she said, the association deemed as a duty to continue to contribute its maximum to the development of the organisation and the country, which they believed was in line with their faith.
She, however, called on members across the country to rise in the course of ensuring righteousness among their families in the current situation of difficulties.