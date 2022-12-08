Medical doctor urges regular checks to preserve health

A medical doctor, Dr Charles Fordjuor Agyemang, has advised the general public not to assume they are completely healthy because they have no visible condition.
Rather, he said they should check their health status by regular check ups and screening to help them maintain healthy lives.
“This is because the screening will help them preserve their health status, if they are passed as healthy, or allow them to seek the right medical attention promptly when a condition is diagnosed,” he said.
Dr Agyemang gave the advice during a health screening exercise at Teshie Salem Park last Saturday.
The exercise was part of activities lined up to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.
“Most people take their health for granted simply because they can move about without any problem. However, regular checks are important as there are many illnesses, like breast and cervical cancers in the case of females, and prostate cancer in the case of men, that do not show early symptoms until it has reached a worrying state.
“However, the regular screening will help people know their status and help them to strive to live to maintain that status or seek early medical help for any condition found,” the lead medical doctor explained.
Exercise
The medical team, led by Dr Agyemang, screened beneficiaries for various health conditions, including their body mass index, to advise on their healthy weight, blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, eye screening as well as vaccination for COVID-19. There was also a deworming exercise for, particularly, children.
Among the people, who participated in the screening exercise, were the Ga Presbytery Clerk, Rev. Isaac Quist and the Teshie District Minister, Rev. George Tsarkle, as well as members of the 100th anniversary planning committee.
As part of the screening, the medical team also interspersed the programme with health talks, advising the general public on the need to have routine checks for breast cancer and cervical cancer on the part of the females, and prostate cancer for males.
Dr Agyemang said it was important for the people to undergo the checks and screening as these cancers were steadily becoming the number one killer diseases in the country.
“It is better to prevent than to cure, so we should not be deterred by our economic situation in going for regular checks as it could end up being more costly, even on our lives, when we leave it late,” he advised.
Ga Presbytery @ 100
The year long centenary celebration was launched last January 2022, at the PCG Ebenezer Congregation, Osu, Accra.
Activities held so far to mark the celebration include a heritage trail, where the youth were taken on a historical and cultural tour of some heritage sites of the PCG at the Osu Castle, Abokobi, Seseme and Akropong among others.
The climax of the celebration will be a mammoth anniversary thanksgiving service, to be held at the Black Star Square on Sunday, December 18, 2022, with the Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, delivering the sermon and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in attendance as the Guest of Honour.