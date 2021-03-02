President Akufo-Addo declares March 8 public holiday

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, March 8, 2021, as a public holiday.
In a statement signed and issued by the Minister-designate for Interior, Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, said the President's declaration is "in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601)."
Ghana's Independence Day is marked on every March 6. However, this year's independence day falls on Saturday, which is a weekend. The President as a result has shifted the holiday to Monday.
"However, in view of the fact that 6th March, 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 8th March, 2021 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country", Mr Dery explained.
Also, the Ghana Education Service (GES) on February 15, 2021 announced the suspension of the 64th Independence Anniversary parade, an activity which is carried out to mark the celebration of Independence Day. The suspension of the exercise is part of measures taken to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.
According to the GES, “All Regional Directors are therefore entreated to bring this important directive to the notice of Metropolitan/Municipal/District Education Directors and Heads of all institutions under their jurisdiction for strict compliance.”