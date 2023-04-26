L’AINE Foundation organises maiden “Start-up” Workshop in Accra

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Apr - 26 - 2023 , 11:43

The L’AINE Foundation, has organised its maiden “Start-up” Workshop in Accra,

The foundation is non-governmental organisation that supports entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs in the Ghanaian urban and local communities with the aim of reducing poverty, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable development in the communities.

The event under the theme: “Understanding the Core Strategic Choices Facing Start-ups in Ghana was held on Friday April 21, 2023 at Innovate Workspaces, Adabraka.

It was sponsored by L’AINE HR, Innovate Workspaces, and LADL Patisserie.

In his welcoming address, the Managing Director of L’AINE HR, Mr. James Laar, said work, dedication, and a clear understanding of the strategic choices is the key to succeed in today’s business world.

“Starting a business is no easy task. It takes hard work, dedication, and a clear understanding of the strategic choices that must be made to succeed.

And for start-ups in Ghana, these choices are especially critical, as the landscape can be challenging to navigate”.

He added that the workshop therefore aims at helping entrepreneurs understand some of the needed strategic choices and further equip them with the tools they need to make informed decisions for their businesses.

He also entreated the participants to take advantage of the workshop to meet new people, exchange ideas, and build a support network.

The Executive Director of Enterprise Bureau, Ms. Anne Ethel Komlaga called for the need to research local markets and customer needs, utilize the right technology, network, and build relationships in order to grow their businesses.

Sharing some statistics on the contributions of start-ups to Ghana and Africa’s economy at large, she said “SMEs make up 70-90% of African Economies; contribute 70% of its GDP; supply about 80% of its Jobs; cater to the lower end of the majority of its population, hold the potential for poverty reduction and development of African economies, and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).”

On his part, the Internal Auditor of L’AINE HR, Mr. Reginald Sakitey, underscored the importance of taxation and financial management for start-ups.

He advised entrepreneurs to have a compliance mentality, avoid penalties and avoid closure.