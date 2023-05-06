Lack of patronage of art, craftwork worrying - Artists

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 06 - 2023 , 16:02

The lack of patronage of art and craftwork in the country is affecting the growth of the industry.

A Creative Art Director at the Edrose Gallery, Edward Lamptey, and an Abstract Artist, Sheila Fuseini, said the situation also served as a disincentive to both young and experienced artists from pursuing their dreams.

The two artists expressed the concern at the opening of an exhibition of paintings in Accra yesterday.

In all, they exhibited about 45 miniature, medium and large paintings depicting emotions and perspectives rooted deep in vibrant African colours, designs and markings.

The exhibition which was held at the Accra City Hotel was on the theme: “Illumination”.

In attendance were artists, art enthusiasts, critics, industry experts and actors in the art value chain.

The exhibition, which was opened on Monday, May 1, 2023, will end on May 28, this month.

Significance

Mr Lamptey encouraged people to value local paintings as a way of preserving and promoting the Ghanaian culture, adding that it also serves as motivation for artists to bring out their best to tell the Ghanaian and African stories.

He also called for the establishment of a national gallery where emerging and established artists would hold exhibitions to showcase their crafts.

Mr Lamptey commended the management of the Accra City Hotel for offering them a free platform to promote their works, adding “Accra City is promoting art and culture by giving artists the opportunity to exhibit their creativity and talent”.

“I hope other hotels will emulate their example because it will really help us,” he added.

Education

Ms Fuseini also underscored the need for extensive education on the purpose and value of art for people to understand and appreciate their works.

“The patronage and lack of education, so to speak, are what is absent in this industry.

“So if we find more platforms to educate people on what we do, especially in abstract art, which is not popular in the Ghanaian context, I believe things will grow in a positive light,” she said.

Commendation

The Chairperson for the event, Okatakyie Nana Anim, commended the artists for their effort to promote and protect the rich Ghanaian culture through colourful art pieces.

He appealed to the media to support local artists by giving them air time and space to promote their creative works to market the country to attract tourists from around the globe.

“They have done very well, so to the media and everyone here, we need to support and market them. This is the time to help their works so they can reach far,” Nana Anim added.