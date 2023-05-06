Lawyers to write exam before renewal of licence — Chief Justice

Justice Agbenorsi May - 06 - 2023 , 15:54

Lawyers in the country will soon be mandated to complete a minimum of a 12-hour professional development programme in a year before the renewal of their licence.

This is to help broaden their knowledge and contribute to their growth in the profession.

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who announced this at the enrolment of 196 lawyers to the bar in Accra yesterday, said in line with that, plans were far advanced to make the programme, which was enshrined in the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020 (Legislative Instrument 2423) a prerequisite for the issuance of a practising licence to all lawyers under the Legal Profession Bill which would soon be made a law.

Ceremony

Justice Yeboah led the new lawyers to take the oath of the legal profession and also declare an undertaking that enjoins them to practise the profession in accordance with the prescribed code of conduct and rules.

The event at the Accra International Conference Centre was witnessed by friends, family and well-wishers of the inductees.

The Chief Justice, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie took turns to present certificates to the new lawyers.

Values

Justice Anin Yeboah explained that the legal profession thrived on hard work, integrity, professionalism and civility, adding that the inductees must display such values in both corporate and private practice.

“The diligence you exhibited in the course of your study must not end here, the real work is just about starting,” he said.

He also urged the lawyers to develop good habits and abide by the precepts enjoined in the legal profession to uphold the honour and dignity of the profession.

The Chief Justice further said that by taking the oath, the lawyers had automatically assumed an additional level of responsibility in society.

“Do not be quick to sleep over your ethics, not because you have become lawyers today. Strive to be known as a noble lawyer who can be trusted,” he added.

Quoting a verse from Proverbs 31:8, the Chief Justice further admonished the lawyers to assist the needy through pro bono services since the Legal Aid Commission was not well resourced.