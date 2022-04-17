Kwahu retains spot as ultimate Easter destination

Revellers from across the country and beyond have since Thursday besieged the mountainous townships in the Kwahu Traditional Area to celebrate this year's Easter festivities.
A tall list of activities, including the famous paragliding from the peak of the Odweanoma mountain at Atibie into the plains of Nkawkaw, colourful durbars of traditional leaders, musical concerts, street carnivals and a host of parties, some of which were organised by leading business brands have brought the crowd to this part of the country.
This year, aside the heavy security presence in the entire Kwahu State, especially along the streets of Atibie through Mpreaso, Nkwatia and Abetifi, a lot of make shift structures have been erected or converted into drinking bars dishing out loud music and alcohol.
Music factor
The Obomeng high street has played host to most of the major musical concerts and street carnivals involving hundreds of revellers. There were about four different giant stages on sections of the "famous" street offering options to individuals and groups seeking for fun in Kwahu.
Some of the country's biggest music acts performed on different stages on Saturday night and revellers were spoilt for choice with concerts to jam to.
While Eno Barony, the female rapper and Kwame Eugene thrilled their fans on the Mpraeso High street where Adom FM hosted a street carnival, Camidoh and Wendy Shay were dishing out hits to wow the crowd that had thronged the Obomeng high street.
Inside the huge night club at the plush Rock City Hotel, a magnificent collection of buildings on the Agogo-Mpraeso road at Nkwatia, highlife legend, Amakye Dede and Kofi Kinaata thrilled middle to upper middle class revellers to their popular highlife songs in a concert that lasted for about four hours.
Samini and his protege, Stonebwoy had earlier on Friday night shut down the Rock City night club in an exhilarating performance lasting two hours.
Traffic jam
Patrons of these activities have defied massive vehicular traffic on the roads linking the "party towns" to catch the excitement and fun.
For hours, human and vehicular traffic held some revellers up but didn't deter them from being part of the party.
There were people of all sex and class from different countries and regions present in the Kwahu area for the weekend long celebrations.