Kuwait marks National, Liberation days in Accra

Mary Mensah & Augustina Tawiah Mar - 03 - 2023 , 10:56

THE Embassy of Kuwait in Ghana has celebrated the anniversaries of the 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day of its country.

Joined by members of the diplomatic corps in Ghana, government officials and Kuwait nationals in the country, the occasion saw on display the culture of the oil-rich country including food, music and costume.

After minutes of enjoying special Kuwait delicacies, drinks, music and a documentary that tells the country’s history, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Ghana, Mohammed Abdullah Alkhaledi, was joined by the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to cut the anniversary cake.

National/Liberation Days

February 25 each year is celebrated in Kuwait as its National Day.

It commemorates the day that Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah became the ruler of Kuwait in 1950.

Al-Sabah was an exceptional leader.

During his reign, he signed a treaty that secured Kuwait’s independence from Britain, putting an end to its status as a British protectorate in 1961.

It was also during Al-Sabah’s rule that the constitution of Kuwait and its Parliament were formally established.

Kuwait’s Liberation Day is celebrated on February 26 and it marks the day when Kuwait was liberated from Iraqi occupation in 1991.

Diplomatic relations with Ghana

Later, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the ambassador, Safa Beyrothi, and issued in Accra, it said the anniversary celebrations also marked 49 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Kuwait.

It said the relations between the two countries had jumped in a qualitative and distinctive direction through the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, in 2008 where she officially inaugurated Ghana’s Embassy in Kuwait and further held successful talks with the Kuwait Fund for Development, which had since supported many projects.

The statement said as from 2015, the humanitarian assistance given to Ghana by Kuwaiti charity organisations and associations had reached more than $15 million and this had been used mainly in the construction of schools, places of worship, orphanages, drilling wells and taking care of orphans.