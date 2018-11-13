KNUST re-opens Friday Nov 16 after new members joined 'old' Council

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will return to campus on
Friday November 16, 2018 and academic work will start on Monday November 19, 2018 .
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The Chancellor of the university, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has set up a five-member committee to be headed by a judge to investigate what led to the impasse.
Related: New members joining 'old' KNUST Council to be sworn in today
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
More to follow...