KNUST re-opens Friday Nov 16 after new members joined 'old' Council

BY: Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor
Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice Chancellor of KNUST
Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will return to campus on Friday November 16, 2018 and academic work will start on Monday November 19, 2018.

This follows the swearing in of new members of the Governing Council of the university on Tuesday.

The Chancellor of the university, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has set up a five-member committee to be headed by a judge to investigate what led to the impasse.

More to follow...