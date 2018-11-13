Fake doctor grabbed in Accra

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council, in collaboration with the police, has arrested a fake doctor who operated a private clinic at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.
The suspect, Allotey Addo, who had been operating for six years, was chanced upon while treating patients at the Asamoah Clinic on November 1, 2018.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Reports from the Medical and Dental Council revealed that even though Addo claimed he had been trained as a medical doctor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and
Technology (KNUST), Kumasi and completed in 2004, after which he did his
Licence
Addo has also not been registered by the Medical and Dental Council, the regulatory body.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
A patient on admission at the time of the arrest, according to the council, was evacuated to the emergency unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.
Arrest
Narrating the arrest to the media, the Deputy Registrar of the council, Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, said on November 1, 2018, the Medical and Dental Council, as part of its routine visit to some health facilities in the city, spotted a clinic at Abelemkpe near the Marwako Restaurant with the name Asamoah Clinic.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said members of the council met Addo in the consulting room of the clinic and he introduced himself as the doctor in charge of the facility.
The team also discovered that Addo performed the duties of a medical officer, pharmacist and laboratory technician at the facility and a young female, those of a nurse. She would not mention her name.
The deputy registrar said Addo was arrested together with the young woman on November 7 and handed over to the Tesano police.
Items found
It was also found out that the facility had about six wards, an operating theatre, a pharmacy, a delivery room, laboratory
Samples of the drugs and other items, including two laptop computers, two stethoscopes, two foolscap notebooks that served as patients’ attendance book and five patients record sheets, were taken away by the team to aid in investigations into the matter.
The Tesano District Police Commander, Superintendent George Atia, who confirmed the arrest, urged the public to be on the lookout for quacks.