Dagbon youth protest addition of Chereponi to North East Region

Some youth in the Dagbon Traditional Area Tuesday went on a demonstration to throw support for the decision by the Dagbon Traditional Council not to allow Chereponi to be added to the yet to be created North East region
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
They carried placards bearing inscriptions such as "Dagbon is united against the dismembering of Chereponi" and " Chereponi is Dagbon".
The protest march followed
The Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga had explained that the addition was only for political administration purposes and that Chereponi would still have to pay homage to Dagbon.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He argued that the move was ostensibly to boost up the geographical size of the proposed North East Region.
Some of the protestors who spoke to Graphic Online said they were against the inclusion of Chereponi in the list of the districts to form the proposed North East Region since Chereponi was part of the Dagbon Traditional Area and could not be ceded to be part of the proposed North East region.
Chereponi is part of the Dagbon Traditional Area and located in the north-eastern part of the Northern Region close to the Togo border.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Some of the protesters were of the view that separating Chereponi from the Northern Region and adding it to the new region, which mainly covers areas in the Mamprugu enclave would mean that Chereponi would have to pay allegiance to the Overlord of Mamprugu.
The Justice Brobbery Commission has recommended the creation of two regions out of the existing Northern Region - Savannah and North East regions.