New members of KNUST Council to be sworn in today

New members who are joining the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will be sworn into office today, Graphic Online has gathered
.
This means that the same representatives from the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof E.K. Fokuo, the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU),
The University Council is made of 15 members, four of which are government representatives. A representative from the government side gets to chair the council.
Following the impasse and the subsequent announcement of the dissolution of the council with the appointment of an Interim Council which was opposed by the unions,
The representatives from the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE),
The old Council
The four (4) government representatives were
Prof Emeritus Kwame Sarpong, Chairman Govt rep
Others (11)
Vice Chancellor - Prof Kwasi Obiri Danso - Vice Chancellor
Convocation (Professorial) - Prof J. Ayarkwa
Convocation (
NCTE (National Council for Tertiary Education) -
UTAG (University Teachers Association of Ghana) - Prof E.K. Fokuo
Alumni -
CHASS - Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools - Alhaji Y.A.B.
TEWU - Tertiary and Education Workers Union -
GRASSAG - Graduate Students Association of Ghana -
SRC - Students Representative Council - Kevin Sah
Registrar [Secretary to the Council] - A.K. Boateng
More to follow soon...