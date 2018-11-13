New members of KNUST Council to be sworn in today

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

New members who are joining the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will be sworn into office today, Graphic Online has gathered.

The about six new members will be joining the remaining nine members, including representatives from the unions who will however not be sworn in since they are already members of the council, Graphic Online gathers.

This means that the same representatives from the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof E.K. Fokuo, the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Mr Charles Arthur and the Students Representative Council (SRC), Kevin Sah will be on the governing council. 

The University Council is made of 15 members, four of which are government representatives. A representative from the government side gets to chair the council.

Following the impasse and the subsequent announcement of the dissolution of the council with the appointment of an Interim Council which was opposed by the unions, government has decided to change its four representatives.


The representatives from the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), Dr E. Baffoe Bonnie and the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS), Alhaji Y.A.B. Abbubakar have also been changed.

The old Council

The four (4) government representatives were

Prof Emeritus Kwame Sarpong, Chairman Govt rep
Dr O.K. Kankam Govt rep
Dr C.K. Boadu Govt rep
Mrs Abena Antwi Govt rep

Others (11)

Vice Chancellor - Prof Kwasi Obiri Danso - Vice Chancellor
Convocation (Professorial) - Prof J. Ayarkwa
Convocation (Non professorial) - Dr I. Dadzie
NCTE (National Council for Tertiary Education) -Dr E. Baffoe Bonnie
UTAG (University Teachers Association of Ghana) - Prof E.K. Fokuo
Alumni - Ms Eunice Akosua Amoako
CHASS - Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools - Alhaji Y.A.B. Abbubakar
TEWU - Tertiary and Education Workers Union - Mr Charles Arthur
GRASSAG - Graduate Students Association of Ghana - Mr A. Poku-Adu
SRC - Students Representative Council - Kevin Sah
Registrar [Secretary to the Council] - A.K. Boateng

More to follow soon...