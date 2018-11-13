‘Join campaign against child rights abuse’

The Deputy Central Regional Minister,
Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei-Baffoe, has underscored the need for all stakeholders in the Central Region who have the interest of children at heart to join the campaign against child marriage, teenage pregnancy and sexual and gender-based violence.
He said that was the surest way to support the government in curbing child marriage and other forms of abuse against children.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
He commended the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for collaboration with the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) to undertake activities that empowered women and children to be advocates against child marriage, teenage pregnancy
The meeting, which was sponsored by the UNFPA, in collaboration with the Central Region Department of Gender, attracted more than 100 traditional rulers from the region.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said although available statistics from the Ghana Health Service had revealed that there had been some reduction in teenage pregnancies, there was still a “major work ahead to reduce it to the barest minimum.”
Statistics
The Ghana Health Service revealed that in 2015, 13,014 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded with the figure reducing to 12,486, representing 13.3
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said since UNFPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CRCC in 2012, it had provided funds for campaigns against teenage pregnancy, child marriage and also for the training of various stakeholders.
The Central Regional Director of Department of Gender,
The Queenmother of Anomabo, Nana Mbroba Dabor, who chaired the function, admonished parents to provide their children with their basic needs to prevent them from being lured and sexually abused in the quest to fend for themselves.
Communique
In a communique, participating students from the region noted that lack of sex education, poor counseling services in schools, peer pressure, alcohol