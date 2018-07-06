Ken Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central,
Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has dragged undercover journalist and lawyer, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to the General Legal Council (GLC) .
In a complaint letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online,
The vociferous MP has been on a campaign against Anas insisting that his modus operandi of entrapping people should not be countenanced by Ghanaians.
“I refer to the above subject matter and respectfully write to lodge a formal complaint in my capacity as
“Respectfully, on the 27th day of June 2018, The Salis Newspaper in conjunction with NET 2 Television aired a documentary at the premises of NET 2 Television titled 'WHO WATCHES THE WATCHMAN', the letter said.
“Respectfully, in the said documentary, Anas Aremeyaw Anas was seen and heard in a conversation with someone who, as it later turned out to be Chief State Attorney by name, Ellen Kwawukume discussing how both must collaborate and successfully work towards tainting evidence gathered by Anas Aremeyaw Anas with the view to
In the documentary, Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed to the Chief State Attorney that the suspects had bought him with One Hundred Thousand Dollars (US$100,000.00), paid Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars (US$75,000.00) to Mr. Frank Adu Poku, the then CID Director-General and also paid Five Thousand Dollars (US$5,000.00) into the account of the Chief State Attorney in order to taint the evidence and make the case ‘foolish’.
Respectfully, an inquiry at the Registry of the Criminal Division Court, Accra has confirmed that the case was indeed dismissed for of prosecution.
Thus, by the foregoing reasons, it is my humble opinion that such professional misconduct ought not to be countenanced at the Bar and therefore I respectfully urge your revered Committee to conduct thorough investigations into the misconduct exhibited by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the documentary. Please find
I therefore humbly present this complaint
"I hope that this complaint will receive your generous consideration in accordance with law," the letter concluded.