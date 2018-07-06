GJA to petition Vice President over Latif Iddris assault

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) says it is going to petition the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the delay in the release of a police report on the assault case involving a Multi Media journalist, Latif Iddris.
“The GJA will not flinch in its resolve to pursue justice for latif. We wish to take this opportunity to once again appeal to the IGP to expedite on the investigation. We are going forward petition the Vice President, who is the chairman of the police council or the president himself on this matter”
The reporter was on March 27, 2018, beaten by a group of police officers at the police headquarters, where he had gone to report on the arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.
Latif is said to have suffered a fractured skull in the process with his health deteriorating following the incident.
At a press conference on Friday, the President of GJA, Mr Affail Monney, said the police must fast track its investigations into the matter.
He expressed unhappiness about the police’s delay in identifying the culprits four months after the incident.
He said the association will not rest until justice is done in the matter.
The association has, therefore, given the police a one-week ultimatum to speed up its investigation or it will consider other alternatives to deal with the situation.