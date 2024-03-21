Kempinski hosts inaugural women’s summit to celebrate International Women’s Day

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 21 - 2024 , 11:05

To commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra held its first-ever ‘Inspiring Women at Kempinski’ summit to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women from all walks of life.

Under the theme, ‘Inspire inclusion, Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’, the summit highlighted the crucial role of women in shaping the future of the hospitality industry and beyond, bringing together prominent women in society who are making strides in key sectors including Science and Technology, Education, Hospitality, Beauty, Health and Wellness, among others, and embody the spirit of empowerment, leadership and inclusivity.

An exhilarating performance by the legendary Akosua Agyapong of her 1990 hit song, ‘Obaa’, set the tone for an engaging afternoon where over a hundred participants, including business partners, staff of Kempinski and students of Ashesi University and Accra Technical University, were inspired to unlock their potential and break the ‘invisible glass ceiling’ of social and systematic barriers that hinder their potential.

The General Manager, Hanno Barkhoff of the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, expressed that the hotel was dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where every woman felt empowered to succeed.

‘Our focus is on providing equal opportunities for career growth, mentorship and leadership development, ensuring that all team members receive the support they need to thrive in their roles’, he said.

‘We honour the resilience, creativity and unwavering commitment of women who have made strides in various sectors, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations. Your passion and expertise inspire us all, and we are deeply grateful for your invaluable contributions.”

The panel discussions during the event had speakers such as Ing. Prof. Elsie Kaufmann, Dean of School of Engineering Sciences, University of Ghana; Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of Breast Care International Ghana and CEO, Peace and Love Hospitals; Prof. Angela Owusu-Ansah, Provost, Ashesi University; Renée Q. Boateng, an entrepreneur, public speaker and Female Empowerment Coach; Vanessa Bannerman, COO & Director of Merchandising, Christie Brown; Michael Nkrumah, Founder of Sigma Health and Beauty, Krystal-Joy Williams, Founder & CEO, Women Wellness Africa; and Leading Ladies of Kempinski, including Ellen Theresa Onyame, who is currently the only female Electrical Technician at the hotel.

To support the oncology training of health professionals and help facilitate the treatment of breast cancer patients, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra then presented a cheque for GHS 105,000 to Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai of Breast Care International Ghana.

This partnership was forged a year ago during the launch of the hotel’s flagship corporate social responsibility programme, BE Health, which aims to support the provision of quality breast health education, screening, counselling, research, treatment and intensify breast cancer awareness. T

hrough this initiative, the hotel encourages its patrons to join in the fight against breast cancer by donating GHS 15 per room per night stay or with every purchase of their refreshing mocktail, the BE Health Elixir.

In appreciation, Dr. Wiafe Addai thanked the management and staff of Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra as well as its patrons for the donation. ‘This is the largest donation we’ve received from a single institution, and we’re truly grateful to Kempinski for the support over the past year.’