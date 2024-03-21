GES instructs schools to remain open despite teacher strike

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Mar - 21 - 2024 , 12:14

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed heads of schools not to close down their institutions in spite of the ongoing teachers' strike.

This directive comes after the leaders of three pre-tertiary unions in the country— Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH), declared a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Accra.

The unions attributed to the failure of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to address concerns affecting teacher’s condition of service.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The GES has further directed all heads of Kindergartens, Primary, Junior and Secondary schools to ensure the safety and well-being of all students in schools.

The GES also urged parents to remain calm and gave the assurance that its management would closely monitor the situation.

Attached is the statement by the Ghana Education Service: