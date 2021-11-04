Journalist, ‘boyfriend’ in trouble over alleged kidnapping

The Takoradi Police Divisional Command says it has arrested two men including a journalist to assist in investigations into an alleged kidnapping a woman at Mpohor in the Western Region.
The Journalist, Paa Kwesi Simpson of Connect FM, Takoradi has been granted police enquiry bail, while 33 year-old Stephen Kumi who alleges the kidnapping of his girlfriend, is in custody.
According to the Police, Stephen Kumi caused to be published, a claim that his girlfriend Stephanie Kumiwaa, 26, had been kidnapped at Mpohor on October 17, 2021.
However, checks at the Mpohor Police District Command indicated that no such case had been reported there.
The police say based on the publication, they arrested Stephen Kumi and Paa Kwesi Simpson to assist in investigations.
Kumi allegedly told the Police that he met the victim on Facebook and they started dating.
“On October 17, 2021 Stephanie called to inform him that she was visiting him but did not show up. However, on October 19, 2021 he received a call from a friend of Stephanie that someone called on Stephanie's phone number that she had been kidnapped and the suspected kidnappers demanded ransom of GH¢2,000.00.”
Police said they escorted Kumi to Mpohor but all efforts to locate the residence, family relations of Stephanie and her friend for confirmation of the alleged incident proved futile.
The Western Regional Police have also reminded the media to crosscheck all information for confirmation before publishing, and assured they will continue to collaborate with them to combat crime in the region.