John Kumah to be buried on May 18, 2024

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Mar - 28 - 2024 , 14:14

The final funeral rites of John Kumah, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, will take place on May 18 and 19, 2024 at Onwe in the Ejisu Municipal area of Ashanti.

This was announced at the one-week observation of his death at Onwe on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Dr Kumah died on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45.

He was also the 2024 Ejisu constituency parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The cloth for the final funeral rites of Dr John Kumah: Amansan buafoɔ

Dignitaries

Notable among the dignitaries at the one-week observation were the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Board Chairman of COCOBOD, Peter Mac Manu, members of Parliament, Emmanuel K. Gyamfi for Odotobiri, Dr Kingsley Nyarko of Kwadaso; Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health; Sammy Awuku, Managing Director for National Lotteries Authority and Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser of NPP.

Also present were traditional rulers from the various traditional councils within the Ejisu constituency and district chiefs executives.

