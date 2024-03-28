Next article: John Kumah to be buried on May 18, 2024

SSNIT to support more SMEs to join informal scheme

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 28 - 2024 , 14:57

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has intensified its efforts to attract the informal sector economy into the pension scheme.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Made in Ghana exhibition organised by SSNIT, the Deputy Director-General of SSNIT in charge of Finance and Administration, Michael Addo emphasized the significance of the self-employed sector to the economy.

He noted that showcasing their products during Ghana Month celebrations facilitates their enrollment onto the SSNIT pension scheme.

Mr Addo stressed that it was a win-win situation where patronising their products contributed to the scheme’s success.

“One of the best things to do is to expose them and patronise their product because as you expose them, their businesses do well and when their businesses do well, of course, their contribution to the scheme also does well. And it’s a win-win for both parties”, he stated.

He underscored SSNIT's intention to expand such exhibitions nationwide and highlighted the importance of self-employed individuals registering with SSNIT for a secure retirement.

“This is our maiden SSNIT Ghana month exhibition. It is looking very good; we look forward over the next two days to patronising our self-employed members and if it works out very well, we will replicate it across the country,” Mr Addo added.