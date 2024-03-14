Next article: ECG threatens to disconnect Ridge Hospital in three days over GH¢ 42m debt

International Women of Peace Award launched by IAWPA-Ghana

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 14 - 2024 , 03:31

An honorary award dubbed, the International Women of Peace Award has been launched by the International Association of World Peace Advocate, IAWPA-GHANA.

It was launched in Accra on March 11, 2024 and the final event is expected to be held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall on Mothers’ Day, May 12, 2024.

The IAWPA International Women of Peace Award is aimed at giving recognition to outstanding women who have made significant contributions to promoting peace, justice, equality, and human rights on a global scale.

It is targeted at women who have dedicated their lives to advancing peace and creating positive change in their communities and beyond as well as those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, courage, and commitment to resolving conflicts, advocating for social justice, empowering marginalized communities, and promoting non-violent solutions to complex problems.

The International Association of World Peace Advocate, IAWPA-GHANA, has over the years been recognising people for their peaceful activism, serving as peacemakers, humanitarians.

This year’s event has deliberately been targeted at advocates for women's rights who have shown remarkable resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

It is aimed at celebrating the remarkable achievements of women who have worked tirelessly to build bridges, foster dialogue, and promote understanding among diverse cultures and communities.

By honouring these women, the International Women of Peace Award seeks to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and become agents of positive change in their own societies.