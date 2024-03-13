ECG threatens to disconnect Ridge Hospital in three days over GH¢ 42m debt

The National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly known as Ridge Hospital to pay a GH¢ 42m power consumption debt accrued over a year or face disconnection from the national grid in three days.

This was contained in a demand notice issued to the hospital when ECG officials visited the facility as part of its nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to recover all unpaid bills from its customers across the country including State-owned Enterprises (SOE).

“You are required to make full payment of the above amount from the date of this notice, preferably between the hours of 8.00 a. m and 4:00 pm at any ECG office,” the noticed said.

“Failure on your part to honour this request after three-working days of delivery will result in disconnection of electricity supply to your premises without further notice and legal action would be initiated against you,” it added.

The hospital’s management held a meeting with the power distributor during which they clarified that payment of bills of such nature fell under the purview of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health; not the hospital.

Earlier this week, the ECG disclosed that 91 health facilities across the country had a collective debt of GH¢ 261 million electricity debt.

This includes the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing potential disconnection.