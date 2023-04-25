Institution of Engineering fraternises with Chief Imam

Daily Graphic Apr - 25 - 2023

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has paid a courtesy call to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit, last Friday, was to join Sheikh Sharubutu to mark the end of the 30-day fasting of Muslims in the Holy month of Ramadan.

It was led by the President of the GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, and the Executive Director of the institution, David Kwatia Nyante.

Presentation

The institution presented a cheque for GH¢5,000, bags of rice, oil and other assorted items to the Chief Imam.

In addition to joining the Muslim community in marking this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, the gesture was also to foster good relations between the Institution and the office of the National Chief Imam.

Well wishes

Receiving the cheque and items, the Chief Imam, speaking through his Spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, thanked the Institution for the kind gesture.

“I am praying that Allah rewards you for this gesture and elevates your work and Allah unites your mind and your heart so that all the work you are doing will progress,” His Eminence said.

He also offered prayers for the leadership of the institution and the leadership of the country in general.