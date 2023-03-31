ICGC presents GH₵200,000 to Mental Health Authority

GraphicOnline Mar - 31 - 2023 , 18:23

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has presented GH₵200,000 to the Mental Health Authority as part of its annual support to the authority.

This is the fifth consecutive time the church has supported the Mental Health Authority as part of its commitment to help improve conditions at the country’s Psychiatric Hospitals and create awareness to ensure the effective management of cases.

The Accra South Regional Overseer of ICGC, Rev Anthony Cudjoe, made the presentation on behalf of the General Overseer, Pastor Mensa Otabil after the church had organised a 12-metre health walk.

The ICGC’s annual health and fitness event encourages healthy lifestyles and serves as a platform to impact society as well as raise funds in support of the Ghana Mental Health Authority.

Rev Cudjoe said ICGC’s support for mental health was anchored on the understanding that it was an aspect of Ghana’s healthcare system that was underserved and needed to be resources.

Life Walk

He said Life Walk was more than a fitness and wellness event but an evangelistic and charity event and reminded the gathering of how Jesus Christ went everywhere doing good.

“Our mandate, and the third strand of our mission, is to influence society positively with the impact of the gospel,” he said.

Increased Demand

Receiving the cheque, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr. Caroline Amissah, commended the ICGC for its continuous support to the institution to bring attention and awareness to mental health issues.

She said unlike previously when mental health was given little attention, things had changed with the issues now placed in the spotlight resulting in a reduction in stigma.

Dr. Caroline Amissah noted that the collaboration with ICGC and other partners had led to an increased demand for mental healthcare with more people now reaching out freely for support when they had issues.

Emulate

She called on other institutions to emulate the gesture by ICGC to complement the efforts of the state to ensure that people receive care and attention.

This year’s walk began at the Christ Temple East Campus of the ICGC in Teshie.

Participants included senior officials of the church such as Pastor Otabil, his wife, Lady Joy; General Secretary of the church, Rev. Morris Appiah; the Regional Overseer for Accra North, Rev. Yaw Annor and various district heads.

The 12-kilometre walk took thousands of participants through some major streets in the Teshie enclave including Tse Addo and the Military Cemetery.

Officials of the Mental Health Authority, keep-fit lovers and members of the general public also joined the well-organized walk amidst brass-band music and singing by various cheer groups.