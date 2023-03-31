‘KCCI, Angel Herbal Fair 2023’ opens in Kumasi

Emmanuel Baah Mar - 31 - 2023 , 19:49

The Kumasi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in partnership with Angel Herbal Products, has launched a two-day herbal fair in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The fair, called "KCCI/Angel Herbal Fair 2023," is the first of its kind in the region and aims to increase access to certified local herbal medicines.

The event, which opened on March 31, 2023, is being held at the car park of Dufie Towers at Adum, under the theme "Exploring Healthcare through the Healing Power of Nature".

The fair is supported by Adusah Herbal Mixture, Medimafo Herbal Clinic, Imboost Herbal Mixture, Sharp Herbal Company Limited, and the Amegashie Spiritual & Herbal Center.

The Chairman of KCCI, Stephen Acheampong, said the fair would be held annually, given its potential. The fair brings together industry practitioners, policymakers, and other relevant stakeholders to explore herbal medicine and identify resources available in the region for practitioners.

“It would bring together industry practitioners, policy makers, and other relevant stakeholders to explore herbal medicine and identify resources available in the Region for practitioners”, he noted.

The Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, in a speech read on his behalf commended KCCI and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry for promoting and protecting commercial and industrial interests.

“The ultimate objective is to ensure that sanity and patronage of traditional medicine achieve maximum paramountcy like any other orthodox medicine", he noted.

He added that the government has put in place institutional and regulatory mechanisms to support and intensify the use of plant medicine in the healthcare system.

The Head of the Food & Drugs Authority, John Laryea Odai-Tetteh, urged herbal producers to be innovative and uphold professional and ethical standards.

Dr. Bernard Turkson of the Department of Herbal Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology stressed the need for herbal medicine producers to always seek expert advice.