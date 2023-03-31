Secondary school staff face manslaughter charges over student's death

Manslaughter charges have been brought against the staff of a secondary school in Nigeria following the death of 12-year-old student Whitney Adeniran, whose autopsy revealed asphyxiation and electrocution as the cause of death.

The trial is scheduled to commence in May, and the Chrisland High School where the incident took place has been closed since the tragic event.

This isn't the first time the school has been in the news for such reasons, having been temporarily shut down last year over allegations of sexual violence during a student trip to Dubai.

In Lagos, several other schools have also faced temporary closures due to similar incidents resulting in students' deaths, ranging from bullying to a fatal accident and even a suspected drowning during a swimming lesson.

Concerned parents and residents are calling for more rigorous monitoring of schools and stricter sanctions against those found culpable, to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies.