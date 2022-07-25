ICED appoints Communications Director

The International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED) has appointed Seth Kugblenu, a former columnist of the Daily Graphic, as the Director of Communications and Policy Engagement.
The ICED is an international non-profit organisation that aims to provide, inspire, and support thought and practice leadership in monitoring and valuation in Africa
Mr Kugblenu is expected to develop and implement communication and policy engagement strategy for the ICED’s diverse programmes, initiatives, events, engagement opportunities and activities.
He is also to ensure that the department sustains strong policy and research-based partnerships, builds equity-focused programming, and communicates effectively and proactively to ensure the public’s trust.
“We are happy to welcome Seth to ICED, and we hope he will enjoy working with us to promote the vision and mission of ICED in Africa and the Global South,” the organisation said in a statement.
Experience
Mr Kugblenu brings on board a wealth of experience in Marketing, Public Relations, Corporate Communications and Programme Management through his respective roles at the National Board for Small Scale Industries (now Ghana Enterprise Agency), South African High Commission, the Vanguard Group and the Office of the President (Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat).
He graduated as Overall Best Student from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in Public Relations and Advertising, holds a First Degree in Management and Sociology from the University of Ghana (First Class Honours) and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School.
Facilities
The organisation’s operating headquarters is in Nairobi, Kenya, representing eastern and southern Africa, and a regional office in Accra, Ghana, representing West Africa.
With a range of emerging international alliances and partnerships, it is the first international organisation based in Africa and led by Africans that focuses explicitly on research and innovation in monitoring and evaluation for development.