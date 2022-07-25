Autochek Ghana honours 2 auto dealers

Automobile outfit, NABUS Motors, has received the Autochek Ghana's “Dealer of the Year” award at a stakeholders dinner in Accra.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NABUS Motors, Nana Adu Bonsu, was rewarded with a trip for two to South Africa, a Toyota Durban Factory Tour and a South Africa Safari Tour for two for his company's feat.
Automobile Engineering and Technical Services (AETS) was named “Workshop of the Year” for its performance in the sector in 2021.
The CEO of AETS, Ebenezer Denkyi, received a trip for two to Kenya and a Masal Maira Safari Tour for his outfit's impact on the automobile sector within the year.
Nana Bonsu expressed gratitude for the honour, and expressed his readiness to continue partnering Autochek to deliver a digitised platform for vehicle dealers in the country.
"I am humbled by this honour bestowed on me and my company, and we are very grateful for this award.
"This is going to be a motivation to us to continue partnering with Autocheck Ghana to deliver a digitised platform for vehicle dealers in the country," he said.
"We have been contributing to your business since we opened in Ghana, and I am honoured for this recognition," Mr Denkyi said.