GWCL grants grace to defaulting customers

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), in a bid to retrieve all arrears, has granted a grace period to all defaulters in August this year.
By the special offer, customers who have two months or more outstanding bills would be given a grace period till the end of August to settle their bills.
Customers who would still have outstanding bills at the end of the period would have their names published in the national newspapers, the GWCL said in a statement released yesterday[July 24, 2022].
Grace period
The period also grants the opportunity to those with illegal connections to report themselves to any GWCL office for the service to be regularised.
The GWCL, in the statement, further advised the public to ensure that they were in good standing with the law, adding that “all customers are encouraged to take advantage of this period to right the wrongs or will have to face the rigours of the law”.
The statement urged all customers who had issues with their bills to visit the relevant district office for the necessary issues to be rectified before the end of the amnesty period.
Cooperation
Stressing on the dedication of the company to offer quality services, the statement appealed to the public to cooperate with the GWCL for efficient services to be rendered.
It added that all district offices were open during normal working hours, with personnel available to attend to all needs of customers.
The statement urged the public to reach out to the company through dedicated phone lines, including toll-free line 0800 40 000, and other access platforms for any information.