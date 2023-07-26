Greater Accra Regional Hospital denies housing convicted fraudster

The management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has refuted claims that the facility harboured a fraudster who was supposed to be serving a 15-year jail term, stating that the individual was only admitted for medical treatment.

In a news release, the Hospital clarified that the convict, David Aseye Tay, was referred from Nsawam Prison Clinic due to his illness and subsequently admitted to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on June 23, 2023. The hospital stated that Mr. Tay required a series of surgical procedures, which warranted his admission.

Contrary to the reports, the hospital emphasized that the convict was discharged and returned to police custody within less than a month after receiving treatment. The discharge occurred on July 21, 2023, and the hospital asserted that its electronic records system could validate the timeline of Mr. Tay's stay.

Earlier reports had alleged that Mr. Tay had been living luxuriously at Ridge Hospital for nearly two months, feigning an illness, despite his 15-year prison sentence at Nsawam Maxim Prison. The reports suggested that he received visits from family and friends, occasionally returning home to be with his wife and family.

However, Ridge Hospital categorically stated that these media reports were false and unfortunate, and they welcomed any suspicions or doubts to be verified by appropriate legal authorities. The hospital affirmed its transparency in the matter and assured that they were open to scrutiny.

The situation has raised concerns, but the hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to providing accurate information and maintaining the integrity of its medical records.