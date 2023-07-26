Accra to host Africa Women, Children Conference August 2

Daily Graphic Jul - 26 - 2023 , 12:00

The maiden edition of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), a platform to address the impact of climate change on women and children, is set to take place on Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3, at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The conference is an initiative of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), under the auspices of the office of the President, and it is on the theme: “Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action".

Advocate

The conference will also be used to advocate policies that champion the interest of women and children in climate change sector regulations and development; discuss practical and realistic projects and programmes to address the adverse effects of climate change on women and children; and document indigenous knowledge and innovation in climate change, among others.

A statement released on July 25 said the event would bring together participants from all walks of life, including high-level government officials, policymakers, renowned experts, representatives from international organisations, civil society, and grassroots community leaders.

“As natural resource dependent and caretakers, women and children face adverse effects on their livelihoods, health and well-being, necessitating urgent action to address their unique vulnerabilities in climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies,” parts of the press release stated.

There would be appearances by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina J. Mohammed, and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonja-Iweala.

At the end of the conference, the statement said, there would be a signing of a communique that represented a collective commitment to action.

That document, it said, would guide governments, civil society and the private sector to prioritise the rights and well-being of women and children in climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.

COP 28

The feedback from AFRIWOCC 2023, according to the statement, would be presented at the Africa Climate Week and Africa Climate Summit, scheduled for Monday, September 4 to Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya.

“These discussions will shape Africa’s position at the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties' twenty-eighth session (COP 28), to be held from Thursday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE),” parts of the statement read.

AFRIWOCC

AFRIWOCC 2023 represents a pivotal moment in the pursuit of gender-responsive and people-centred climate policies in Africa.

By intensifying the voices of women and children and fostering inclusive and sustainable climate action, this conference has the potential to create a lasting impact, drive transformative change and build a more resilient future for all in the face of climate change challenges.