Govt commitment to pursuing social intervention programmes - Sowah Odotei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated government’s commitment to pursue social intervention programmes to ensure the protection and support of the vulnerable in society
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
President Akufo Addo said this in a speech read on his behalf at the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of La Mantse, Mankralo and the Akwashongtse at La in Accra.
He noted that government’s determination to building a prosperous nation cannot be realized if agriculture and the fishing industries are not developed. President Akufo Addo said, in the coming year,
Touching on the budget, the President noted that the six key strategic pillars emphasized the vision needed to move ahead. These are Social Intervention; Accelerated growth; Modernization of Agriculture; Infrastructure development; Job Creation and Domestic Revenue Mobilization.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
“The above-mentioned six key strategic pillars will guide us in our efforts to ensure that we build on the gains made in stabilizing the macroeconomy and propel the nation to prosperity,” he said.
A Deputy Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei outlined some social intervention programmes being undertaken in the community. These include; free public day nursery and free health insurance for the youth and
He thanked the people of La and the Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in him and promised to spearhead sustained development in the area.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Mr Odotei also called on all the clan houses to respond to the request and forward the names and locations for the scholarship to the day nursery and other projects in their neighbourhood.
“I would also like to remind all those over the age of 60 and children who do not have health insurance to go to the NHIS office and register or renew Free of charge. I have deposited money there and they will not pay anything”.
He urged the media to visit the Neighbourhood centre, the NHIS office, locations where toilets are built and other areas where interventions would be made to help educate the public. Hon. Odotei congratulated Nii La, Nii Mankralo and Akwashongtse for their achievements.
The Paramount Chief of La, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III expressed his gratitude to