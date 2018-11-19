Bawumia attends UN Medal Ceremony in Lebanon

The Vice President,
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Ghana Monday for Lebanon to witness the award of United Nations Medals to Ghana’s contingent attached to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) .
The 850 Officers and Men of the current contingent, GHANBATT 85, have been deployed with UNIFIL for the past 5 months, and have been engaged in promoting peace and security in the troubled Middle Eastern country, especially on its southern border with Israel.
Vice President Bawumia will also meet with the government and leadership of Lebanon, and interact with the Ghanaian community resident there, the statement said.
