Young innovators showcase research work

From talking about how to deal with space debris through to cancer therapy to tooth decay, young researchers and scientists in three minutes pitched their breakthrough research work at the Falling Walls Lab as part of Falling Walls conference held in Berlin, Germany
.
Young innovators
At the end of 100 presentations, Dr Ahmed Ghazi from Bahrain's innovative research on preventing surgical errors came first.
His work has the ability to predict outcomes of complex surgeries; avoid errors and complications and also improve the outcomes of complex surgeries.
"It is an honour and a privilege to share my research with some of the best minds in the world but also to learn from others.
Hearing the other 99 talks was very insightful.
I am very excited and look forward to coming back next year," Dr Ghazi said.
Adam Fulop from Hungary was first runner-up with his work on braille literary.
They have developed a device which enables visually impaired persons
Ankita Poudyal from Nepal was adjudged second runner-up for her research on filters that capture pollutants but at the same time provide
The three winners were awarded the title of "Falling Walls Young Innovator of the Year" Ghana was represented by Ebenezer Essilfie-Nyame whose presentation centred on his innovation to combat household air pollution.
The team has developed a metal device that is placed in the traditional cook stove and this improves aeration under the wood resulting in less smoke and more heat.
Breakthrough important in all endeavours
Earlier in her remarks, the Managing Director of Falling Walls Foundation, Tatjana Köning, said breakthroughs are possible and that "we encourage you to break down walls in all areas that you are working in no matter if you are a researcher, in the humanities or a scientist in the lab."
The Falling Walls conference brings together international scientists and scholars to Berlin to present their breakthrough research in various fields while discussing the essential question: Which are the next walls to fall in science and society and how will this change our lives?
The conference consists of the Falling Wals Lab, Falling Walls Venture, Falling Walls Engage and Falling Walls Circle.
13-11-18