Post newly qualified physician assistants - Association appeals to govt

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Oct - 27 - 2023 , 05:37

The Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) has appealed to the government to post their colleagues who have successfully completed their courses to health institutions.

The association said there were about 1,000 qualified physician assistants who had been home for about three to four years.

It said the situation had made it difficult for them to cater for themselves and their dependants.

The association added that physician assistants attached to health institutions, especially in rural communities, were making tremendous contribution towards healthcare delivery, and called for their colleagues to be posted to complement their efforts.

The President of the GPAA, Peter Akudugu Ayamba, made the appeal at the 20th annual general conference of the association in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, yesterday.

It was on the theme: "The training, practice and regulation of the physician assistants cadre towards an accelerated universal health coverage: The past, present and future in perspectives."

In attendance were members from all the 16 regions in the country who are taking stock of past events and strategising on how best to address the challenges confronting the association.

Challenges

Mr Ayamba mentioned some of the challenges in the profession to include the lack of career progression and diversification for advancement.

He also said that colleagues working with private health facilities went through frustrations to get accreditation to operate, especially in rural communities.

"I hope the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and the Medical and Dental Council, as well as academia would put their heads together to address the issue of career progression for advancement", Mr Ayamba said.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Patrick Kuma Aboagye, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Winfred Ofosu, said as health practitioners their ultimate duty was to provide quality services to the people.

Commendation

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, commended physician assistants and said that they were vital in healthcare delivery in the country because of the varied roles they played.

He said vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, persons with disability, children and the aged would have been hard hit if they had no access to quality health care.

The minister said despite the challenges they encountered on a daily basis, they remained focused and continued to render services to save lives.

The Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, who was represented by the Nkabomhene, Nana Agyekum Addo, said there was the need for physician assistants to embrace technology in the discharge of their duties.