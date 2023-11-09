Engen screens, provides medical care for Tema Community 1 residents

Beatrice Laryea Nov - 09 - 2023 , 08:28

Engen Ghana Limited has screened over 200 residents including men and women at Tema Community One as part of its activities to mark this year’s breast cancer awareness month which fell in October.

The event, which marked the 25th anniversary celebration of the company, was meant to show gratitude to the people of Tema, which was the first town the company commenced its operations in 1997.

It was organised in partnership with Sinel Specialist Hospital, who screened the participants as well as Embrace Ghana Society, an outfit which supports breast cancer survivors with needed resources.

The event was attended by the Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Mr Yves Hanson-Nortey, among other dignitaries.

At the event, the Managing Director of Engen Ghana, Brent Nartey, said breast cancer was a battle that no one should fight alone hence his outfit’s resolve to renew their yearly commitment to create awareness and offer support to survivors.

“As Engen Ghana celebrates 25 years of dynamism, resilience and sustainable growth, we deem it right that our free breast cancer screening takes place at the place where it all begun.

Our Service Station at Meridian Tema was the first to be set up when Engen Ghana commenced operations in Ghana a quarter of a century ago.”

Social responsibility

The Corporate Communications Manager of the company, Georgette Quarmyne, said “as stakeholders we get value through our corporate social responsibility and breast cancer is a condition that affects many in Ghana and for us being profitable is very important but impacting the communities that we operate is equally more important,” she said.

“So it is imperative that as a responsible corporate organisation, we make sure that we create the needed awareness and tell the stories of survivors.

Breast cancer in itself is not a death sentence.

If it is detected early and the needed treatment is given, the recipient will survive,” she added.

Self-examination

A representative from Sinel Hospital, Owusuaa Agyin, advised the participants, especially those who could not visit the hospital frequently, to constantly examine themselves at home for early detection and treatment of any unusual lump.