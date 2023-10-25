All set for 27th GJA Awards

Daily Graphic Oct - 25 - 2023 , 07:53

All is set for the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The flagship annual event of the GJA is meant to celebrate professional excellence, with awards in 34 competitive categories up for grabs.

It will be on the theme: “Leveraging media freedom to sustain the democratic and security architecture: The litmus test of Election 2024”.

A statement signed by the General-Secretary of the association, Kofi Yeboah, said the ceremony promised to be unique and special, would be a departure from the late-night events of previous years.

Dignitaries

It said the event is expected to be attended by at least 1000 participants, including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of local and international media partners, Corporate Ghana and members of the inky fraternity.

It said the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony, which will be chaired by the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi.

The statement added that the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, and the US Ambassador to Ghana, H. E. Virginia E. Palmer, are expected to grace the occasion.

The statement further explained that “the theme is informed by the significance of media freedom to democratic development and promotion of national security.”

“The GJA believes Election 2024 will be a test of character of the country’s democratic and security architecture and the critical role of the media in ensuring success in that test cannot be underestimated,” the statement added.

The National Executive thanked sponsors for supporting the awards, particularly the GCB Bank, the lead sponsor, this year.

“We hope other sponsors will come through in good time to enhance the success of the event,” it said.