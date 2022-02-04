Ghana talks about AFCON 2021

Twitter continues to buzz with excitement and trending conversations, as the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 winds down, with Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, and Cameroon set to battle for top honours and the prestigious trophy.
Throughout the tournament, football lovers across the continent have turned to Twitter for live commentary and analysis on the games.Follow @Graphicgh
By using official tournament hashtags like #AFCON2021, and with national team hashtags like #TeamGhana fans have been able to activate custom “hashmojis” and “flagmojis” that liven up and add colour to daily conversations around the tournament.
Several Twitter Spaces have also popped up during the tournament, hosting engaging discussion of highlights and reliving critical AFCON moments.
Notably, international sports journalists Juliet Bawuah and Gary Al-Smith partnered with Twitter to bring the latest behind the scenes insights to listeners in Ghana and across the c