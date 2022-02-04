Sekondi-Takoradi MCE suspended

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah.
His suspension follows his alleged assault of a police officer on Wednesday.Follow @Graphicgh
A statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe on Friday said, an inquiry into his conduct has also began.
"On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022," the statement said.
It added that, "without prejudice to the matter now before court, government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police."
The statement said the comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the government's belief and work to ensure that the security agencies and public agencies are resourced, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on their mandates.
"In the interim, the Hon. Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has been assigned additional supervisory authority over the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly," it added.
Background
Mr Issah was arrested on Thursday by the police for a dangerous driving offence and alleged assault of a police officer.
According to the police, Mr Issah who was driving a Nissan Patrol with registration number GE 5615-20 allegedly drove dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwesimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
In a video and audio shared on social media depicting a verbal exchange between the police officer and the MCE, the MCE is heard threatening to cause the transfer of the police officer to "Enchi".
He was consequently charged on three counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29 and arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court A.
The court granted him a GH¢100,000 bail on one charge and a self-recognisance bail on the other.
The case has been adjourned to March 17, 2022.