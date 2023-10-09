VRA intensifies spill rate of Aksombo Dam

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 09 - 2023 , 14:30

Owing to the persistent rains, the water level at the upstream of the Akosombo Dam continues to rise. As a result of this development, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has intensified the spill rate.

The VRA has therefore cautioned residents downstream of Akosombo dam to move to higher grounds to ensure their safety as it has intensified the spill rate, a press statement issued on Monday, October 9 from the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of VRA said.

"VRA is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Metropolitan, Municipal & District Administrations (MMDAs) and all the relevant stakeholders to educate, inform and support the downstream communities to minimise any adverse impact," it added.

Attached below is a copy of the press statement: