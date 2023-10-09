VRA intensifies spill rate of Aksombo Dam
Owing to the persistent rains, the water level at the upstream of the Akosombo Dam continues to rise. As a result of this development, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has intensified the spill rate.
The VRA has therefore cautioned residents downstream of Akosombo dam to move to higher grounds to ensure their safety as it has intensified the spill rate, a press statement issued on Monday, October 9 from the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of VRA said.
"VRA is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Metropolitan, Municipal & District Administrations (MMDAs) and all the relevant stakeholders to educate, inform and support the downstream communities to minimise any adverse impact," it added.
Read also: VRA issues alert on spillage at Kpong, Akosombo dams in coming days
Attached below is a copy of the press statement:
UPDATE ON CONTROLLED SPILLING AT THE AKOSOMBO AND KPONG DAMS
The Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023 began controlled spilling at the Akosombo and Kpong Dams and continues to consistently monitor the water levels at both the upstream and downstream of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.
We wish to inform the public that owing to the persistent rains, the water level at the upstream of the Akosombo Dam continues to rise. As a result of this development, VRA has intensified the spill rate.
Communities downstream are, therefore, being advised to move to higher ground to ensure their safety. Furthermore, VRA is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Metropolitan, Municipal & District Administrations (MMDAs) and all the relevant stakeholders to educate, inform and support the downstream communities to minimise any adverse impact.
The Authority will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to the general public, accordingly.
ISSUED BY: CORPORATE AFFAIRS & EXTERNAL RELATIONS UNIT
DATE: OCTOBER 9, 2023