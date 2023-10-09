Briphildon Foundation commiserates with Kufuor family

A delegation from the Briphildon Foundation, a registered non-governmental and humanitarian-based organisation, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family to commiserate with them following the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

The team which visited the Kufuor family on Sunday, October 8, 2023, was led by its founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Bright Philip Donkor. Other key executive members included Precious Aba Kwansma, Charles Commodore, Stanley Sitso Gbadegbe, and Ericson Novieku.

Their visit was marked by a traditional display of condolence as they greeted members of the Kufuor family from right to left before entering the family's residence.

Mr. Donkor conveyed his deepest sympathies and wished former President John Agyekum Kufuor strength and resilience during this difficult period.

He also underscored the profound loss that the nation had suffered with the passing of the former First Lady. He described the late Mrs. Theresa Kufuor as a "tireless advocate for the rights and welfare of women and children" saying "her departure is a significant loss for the causes she championed".

Mr. Donkor further highlighted Mrs. Kufuor's role as a unifying figure, referring to her as a "mother for all" who played an instrumental role in establishing President Kufuor as one of Ghana's distinguished leaders.

Warm reception

Welcoming the delegation, former President Kufuor inquired about the Briphildon Foundation's mission and work, expressing his encouragement for their continued efforts.

He offered constructive pieces of advice to the team on the need to continue with their pursuits. Kufuor further commended the organisation's commitment to giving back to society and urged them to persevere in their noble endeavours.

Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the former Manhyia Member of Parliament and the brother of the former President, also inquired about the Foundation's mission and expressed his support for its objectives.

He echoed the sentiment that charitable organisations like Briphildon Foundation play a vital role in society and extended his well wishes for their future initiatives.

During their visit, the delegation exchanged pleasantries with the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah. The issue that took centre stage was how best the Foundation could collaborate in terms of extending its philanthropic deeds to the area to strengthen the bonds of goodwill and support within the Ghanaian community.