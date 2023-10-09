Kikibees's death confirmed by police, woman arrested as key suspect

Gifty Owusu-Amoah and Emelia Ennin Abbey Oct - 09 - 2023 , 15:06

The death of Bennet Adomah Agyekum, owner of the popular Noire Lounge formerly known as Kikibees Restaurant at East Legon in Accra has been confirmed by the Police.

He was found lying in a pool of blood at a house at Madina Ogbojo in Accra on Sunday.

The Accra Regional Police Command confirming the death indicated that a woman believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased has been arrested in connection with the death of Agyekum

Per the police preliminary report, Kikibees was taken to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman, according to the police is in custody and assisting with investigations.

The news of Agyekum's [Kikibees] death was announced on social media on Sunday.

In a video seen by Graphic Showbiz and purported to be the last video the deceased posted on his snapchat, he wrote: “Just imagine say if God na man, like by now them no order execution, Order for Ona. Jehova bu Eze.”

Ben was said to have arrived in Ghana from Amsterdam on Saturday, a day before his death.

A number of tributes have been pouring for the departed who had a close relationship with a number of Ghanaian musicians and comedians.

George Britton, Camidoh’s manager posted this on Facebook.

“This is one of my friend’s (BEN Owner of KikiBees n Noire, East Legon) last snaps before he got murdered on his way home from his pub/Restaurant this dawn. Crazy world innit?” he posted.

