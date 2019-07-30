US House of Representatives delegation visits Elmina, Cape Coast castles [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The 14-member United States Congressional delegation, led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tuesday paid a historic visit to the Elmina and the Cape Coast castles in the Central Region.
The visit formed part of activities marking the ‘Year of Return’ in Ghana.
The delegation was welcomed to the Elmina Castle by the Paramount Chief of the Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, after which they were taken round the two castles at Elmina and Cape Coast, where they were briefed on how African slaves were kept in the dungeons of the castle, chained together and shipped to America through the ‘Door of no return’.
They were also conducted round the castle dungeons, the cannon turrets, white-washed walls, among other sites in the castles.
Members of the delegation later laid wreaths in front of the male dungeons at both the Elmina and the Cape Coast castles.
They also performed a symbolic hand-washing with water fetched from the Assin Manso River, about 30 kilometres away from the coast, which was the final place where all captured slaves were bathed before being marched in chains to the two castles for their onward journey to America and the Caribbean.
The moment of cleansing evoked emotions among members of the delegation, some of whom shed tears in the process.
A minute’s silence was observed for departed souls during the trade.
Nana Conduah presented ‘Nyenya’ leaves, which are meant to ward off bad spirits, to Speaker Pelosi.
After the tour of the Cape Coast Castle, the delegation visited the Oguaamanhen, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta, at the Emintsimadze Palace.
Importance
The Leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, representing California, Karen Bass, a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Judiciary Committee said: “We have come here to the castle as African-Americans to the dungeons to see what happened to our ancestors before they left here and embarked on the treacherous journey to the United States to begin a period of 250 years of enslavement. This commemoration will be followed with an event in the House of Representatives as well.”
PHOTO: Nana Conduah presenting ‘Nyenya’ leaves, which are meant to ward off bad spirits, to Speaker Pelosi.
Appreciation
On behalf of the delegation, Speaker Pelosi thanked the chiefs and the people of Elmina for “the beautiful reception; you have warmed our hearts with your hospitality and the privilege to visit this place. It is now part of our heritage”.
She extended the Bowl of the Congress of the United States to Nana Conduah and an invitation to him to visit the US House of Representatives “soon”.
Nana Conduah expressed appreciation for the invite and appealed to the delegation to impress on the American government to increase its support to Ghana and Africa.
He acknowledged that some African-Americans were not happy about how their kinsmen sold them into slavery and appealed to them for forgiveness.
Nana Conduah said he would formally render an apology when he was offered the opportunity to visit the House of Representatives in the US and entreated African-Americans to come back home to help build Africa, their Motherland.
The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, commended the delegation for their visit and for choosing to be part of the Year of Return celebrations.
PHOTO: Rep James Clyburn, Majority Whip laying a wreath in front of a dungeon at the Cape Coast Castle.
John Lewis
At the Emintsinmadze Palace of the Oguamanhen in Cape Coast, Ms Pelosi said she came to Ghana with “greater humility as part of the Black Caucus of Congress and introduced the legendary Congressman, John Lewis, who represents the people of Georgia and one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights Movement ever produced to speak on behalf of the delegation.
Echoing the feelings of the delegation after the tour of the two castles, John Lewis, a colleague of the late Dr Martin Luther King Jr called for the need for all to help in the building of a new world.
“We need to do all we can to bring our world community together,” he said.
“We have a right to save the planet for the generations yet unborn. We need to build a new world so that we all can be free at home and abroad
Mr Lewis, described as the “icon of the Congress” said they wept after visiting the castles.
He thanked Speaker Pelosi for deciding to be part of the Black Caucus delegation for the Year of Return visit to Ghana.
PHOTO: The legendary Congressman, John Lewis expressing the feelings of the delegation after the tour of the castles.
Nkrumah’s inspiration
“Today is an unbelievable day. I first came to this country [Ghana] in 1964 when I was just a young boy. And to be back here and see what we saw today, it made me cry,... I don’t think I have any tears left, I don’t understand it why the world community was so silent, why the religious community was so silent and didn’t act... when you see something that is not right, not fair or not just, you have an obligation to say something or do something.”
He said back in the United States of America as a young boy at the age of 18, he met Dr Martin Luther King Jr and “we discussed the way of peace, the way of love and the philosophy and discipline of non-violence in the United States of America.
He said before then hundreds of thousands of black people couldn’t register to vote but “we changed that ...America is much better. We’ve come here to say thank you," he added.
He said Martin Luther and President Nkrumah inspired him to get into “necessary trouble” even though he was advising people not to get into trouble. We need to do all we can to bring our world community together.”
PHOTO: The Congressional delegation with the Paramount Chief of the Edina Traditional Area, Nana Conduah and his chiefs and the Minister of Tourism, Barbara Oteng Gyasi (3rd from left in the front row).
Tour
Two museum educators (tour guides), Essel Blankson and Ato Eshun took the delegation round the two castles at Elmina and Cape Coast and explained how African slaves were kept in the dungeons of the castle, chained together and exported to America through the door of no return.
The tour guides pointed out the history and the sections of the castle, with its dungeons, cannon turrets and white-washed walls.
The Congress delegation were able to hear about and pay homage to those ripped from Africa and scattered throughout the Diaspora.
With all of them holding hands together, they laid two wreaths, one at Elmina Castle and the other at Cape Coast Castle.
PHOTO: Oguamanhen, Osabarimba Nana Kwesi Atta receiving the Congress Bowl from Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Cape Coast palace
After a tour of the Cape Coast Castle, the delegation visited the Oguaamanhen at the Emintsimadze Palace to meet Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II.
Osabarimba Atta urged the Congressmen and women to use their positions of authority to influence change for a better future for the next generations.
